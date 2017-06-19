Lightning journal: Plans set for 25th...

Lightning journal: Plans set for 25th anniversary celebration

The Lightning revealed some of its plans for its 25th anniversary season Friday, including a ceremony to honor the 2004 Stanley Cup team. That event will be held Nov. 4 before a game against the Blue Jackets, coached by John Tortorella , the coach of the Cup team.

Chicago, IL

