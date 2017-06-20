Jun 30 5:23 PM Lightning notebook: Day 1 of 3-on-3 tournament
Through the first day of the Lightning Development Camp's 3-on-3 tournament, the points leader wasn't the popular offseason acquisition, but a 2015 draftee entering his third year with the team. Center Mitchell Stephens , whom Tampa Bay selected 33rd overall in the 2015 entry draft, was one of four players to score at least four goals in the tournament.
