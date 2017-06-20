Jun 23 3:06 PM Could Lightning deal f...

Jun 23 3:06 PM Could Lightning deal for a defenseman today?

19 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Lightning is reportedly in on Travis Hamonic , though New York is rumored to be asking for two-first round picks. Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman has been trying to further bolster his blueline, and he may have a chance to acquire one by tonight's first round of the NHL Draft.

Chicago, IL

