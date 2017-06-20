From the Branches: Links for Expansio...

From the Branches: Links for Expansion Draft Eve

Yesterday, as everyone sat around trying to process the expansion draft lists, we saw a flurry of action. The Arizona Coyotes dumped Shane Doan , the Bolts almost-but-not-quite-because-there-is-technically-a-roster-freeze signed Peter Budaj , and it seems like everywhere you look there's a new rumor about teams making deals with George McPhee.

