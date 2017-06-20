Finally, Jeff Vinik's vision has a name: Water Street Tampa

For years, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and the real estate executives he employs have been dreaming how to transform 53 acres of downtown Tampa into a major hub of living, working and entertaining in the city's core. Today, Strategic Property Partners, the real estate firm backed by Vinik and Cascade Investment, is unveiling an official name for the highly anticipated $3 billion revitalization project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.