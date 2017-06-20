Expect a Lightning side deal to protect Slater Koekkoek, Jake Dotchin
Vegas general manager George McPhee said he has side deals with at least six other NHL teams leading up to tonight's expansion draft. Lightning GM Steve Yzerman wouldn't confirm or deny if Tampa Bay is involved in one of them.
