Crunch fall two wins short of a Calder Cup championship
Unfortunately for the Syracuse Crunch, they were again on the losing end of a hard fought battle with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and lost Game 6 with a score of 4-3. The 'Cuse put forth a valiant effort and dominated most of Tuesday's match, but ended up falling short of the AHL's most coveted prize by just two wins.
