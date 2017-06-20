Cal Foote, the RHD that Tampa Bay Lig...

Cal Foote, the RHD that Tampa Bay Lightning was looking for

16 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

After the Tampa Bay Lightning made Cal Foote the 14th pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft , the rest of the teams behind them went on a run of defensemen. Foote's selection was followed by Erik Brannstrom , Juuso Valimaki , Timothy Liljegren , and Urho Vaakanainen .

