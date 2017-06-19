2016-2017 Season Breakdown: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders
I'd say the Islanders just kind of sucked last season, but they were neck-and-neck with the Bolts in the playoff race, so maybe it's more that we both sucked but the Bolts hit the Islanders at exactly the right/wrong time, all three games. But did the Islanders help us? Hello, we took the New York Islanders out behind the pond and beat the CRAP out of them this past season.
