World Hockey Championships offer 'chance to win something' for Lightning players, coach

Seven Tampa Bay players - and coach Jon Cooper - are participating in the World Championship, which begin today in Paris and Cologne, Germany, and end May 21. Though the extended offseason due to missing the playoffs could have provided a much-needed mental and physical break, this was a no-brainer for most Lightning players involved. "I agreed immediately," star wing Nikita Kucherov told Russia's Sovetsky Sport newspaper.

