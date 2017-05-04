World Hockey Championships offer 'chance to win something' for Lightning players, coach
Seven Tampa Bay players - and coach Jon Cooper - are participating in the World Championship, which begin today in Paris and Cologne, Germany, and end May 21. Though the extended offseason due to missing the playoffs could have provided a much-needed mental and physical break, this was a no-brainer for most Lightning players involved. "I agreed immediately," star wing Nikita Kucherov told Russia's Sovetsky Sport newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC