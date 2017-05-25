Why I'm a fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning

The year was 2011, the month was April. The Stanley Cup Playoffs were in full swing in Vancouver, a raucous city only quelled in recent years by the surging Chicago Blackhawks who seemed impervious to anything Vancouver could throw at them, and to boot the infamous "Chelsea Dagger" rained down in two consecutive years, as if mocking the futile effort Vancouver put forth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.