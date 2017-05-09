What trading for Ben Bishop means for...

What trading for Ben Bishop means for Stars' current goalie situation with Lehtonen, Niemi

Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Stars on Tuesday went a long way in solving their biggest problem on the ice, acquiring the rights to goalie Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth round draft pick. Bishop, 30, can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but he and Stars general manager Jim Nill said they hope to have a contract done before that day.

