Victor Hedman's eye protection nearly...

Victor Hedman's eye protection nearly costs him his eye

2 hrs ago

Swedish defenceman Victor Hedman suffered a laceration under his left eye on Friday at the world hockey championship. Hedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Norris Trophy-finalist defenceman, suffered an ugly cut during a game against Italy at the world championships on Friday.

