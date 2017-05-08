Trigaux: Here's the latest thing Jeff Vinik is doing to make Tampa a magnet for urban development

The owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and a leader of one of the biggest urban redevelopment efforts in the nation, Vinik today is announcing he will personally partner with New York-based Dreamit to bring its high-end business accelerator and about ten elite startups specializing in urban technology to Tampa this fall. a First, to inject some of the most innovative products - from construction and real estate tech ideas to the "Internet of Things" - culled from these "UrbanTech" startups into the early stages of the $3 billion, 50-plus acre real estate project.

