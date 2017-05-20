Translation: Anton Stralman's long jo...

Translation: Anton Stralman's long journey to victory

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman won gold with Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship yesterday. Before the game, he sat down with hockeysverige.se to talk about the personal importance of earning his first championship.

