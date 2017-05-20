Transcript: Hedman on winning gold, "It's an unbelievable feeling"
Yesterday, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and Team Sweden won gold at the IIHF World Championship. It was Hedman's first gold medal playing for his national team; at the IIHF World Junior Championship, Hedman won silver twice, and won bronze at the World Championship in 2010.
