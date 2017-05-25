This elevator will not bring us down

It's rare, but when they have the chance to do both, oh boy! It's like having your birthday on Christmas, which anybody whose birthday actually does fall on Christmas will tell you is not nearly as big a deal as you might think. Such is the case with the article written by David Wirth that was recently published at 813area.com that alleges the Tampa Bay Bay Lightning's bid to host the 2018 NHL All-Star showcase could fall short.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.