The Jason Botterill Tree: What Coaches Could Be on His Radar

With Rick Tocchet being name dropped as a potential Head Coaching candidate, it is important to remember that he is just a name being mentioned because he is in Pittsburgh with impending Sabres General Manager, and current Pittsburgh Associate GM, Jason Botterill. Although he is being mentioned by association, it does not ultimately mean Tocchet will be the guy, and honestly, with Tocchet's brief record as a Head Coach in the NHL, I would be hard pressed to believe that he is a clear top option.

