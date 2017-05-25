The Carolina Hurricanes could go big in the trade market this offseason
Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis has not built a reputation as a big free agent market buyer, but instead he has chosen to take much more calculated risks as he rebuilds the Carolina Hurricanes. The free agent market is a dangerous place, and perhaps the Hurricanes should be looking for tried and true talent elsewhere this offseason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC