Tampa Bay Lightning: Yzerman wants to get more out of Bolts' defense

The Tampa Bay Lightning have some work to do this offseason, and with the looming expansion draft and 'free agent frenzy' later in the summer, there are several things the front office will likely do to prepare for next season and beyond. After a playoff-less 2016-17 season filled with inconsistency in the lineup and on the ice and injuries across the board, the Tampa Bay Lightning face some questions surrounding the current version of the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.