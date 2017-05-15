Tampa Bay Lightning sign Taylor Raddy...

Tampa Bay Lightning sign Taylor Raddysh to ELC

Read more: Raw Charge

After winning the OHL Championship Friday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward prospect Taylor Raddysh to an ELC, five days ahead of the Erie Otters debut at the 99th Memorial Cup tournament. Drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft, Raddysh joins the Lightning on the heels of a 109 point season, and he'll be heading back to the OHL next year with the opportunity to be a mainstay on the Otters top line as they defend their title.

