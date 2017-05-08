Tampa Bay Lightning set to pick 14th overall in 2017 NHL Entry Draft
The Tampa Bay Lightning will have the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft this summer. This is the first time the franchise has the 14th pick.
