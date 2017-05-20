Tampa Bay Lightning Offseason: What's the goalie situation, anyway?
The 2016-17 season saw two goaltenders leave the Tampa Bay Lightning organization while adding two goaltenders that will be unrestricted free agents on July 1. Ben Bishop was sent to the Los Angeles Kings with Peter Budaj coming back in the deal to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy for the rest of the season. Adam Wilcox was traded to the Florida Panthers for Mike McKenna.
