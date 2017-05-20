Tampa Bay Lightning officially hostin...

Tampa Bay Lightning officially hosting the 2018 NHL All-Star Game on January 27, 28

Today Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed Puck Daddy's news from May 16 that the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game for the second time . The All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28. That's right - Gasparilla weekend .

