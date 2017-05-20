Tampa Bay Lightning Bolts Bits: Crunch tied 1-1, IIHF World Championships
Several Tampa Bay Lightning players competed in the final games of the IIHF World Championships over the weekend, and two of them are leaving with gold medals in hand. The Syracuse Crunch also split their weekend games against the Providence Bruins, and now the series is tied 1-1.
