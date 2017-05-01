Syracuse Crunch's Byron Froese happy ...

Syracuse Crunch's Byron Froese happy that return to health sets up revenge vs. Toronto

The score that sent the Syracuse Crunch to the North Division finals could accurately be labeled a veteran's goal. It was buried into an open left side of the net against St. John's in overtime of Game 4 of their series on Friday by Gabriel Dumont, but the drama was set up by a quick, savvy read from linemate Byron Froese.

