Syracuse Crunch edge Toronto Marlies in game 1 for early series lead

Tonight the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Toronto Marlies 3-1 in front of a rollicking hometown crowd to give them a series lead. The last time the Syracuse Crunch played a playoff game beyond the first round, Mike Angelidis still had the "C" on his sweater, Eric Neilson was "woo'ing" over the War Memorial speakers, and Rob Zettler was the man behind the bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.