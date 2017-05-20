Scouting the 2017 NHL Draft: Callan Foote could be an option if the Lighting trade back
The first round of the 2017 draft is full of intriguing defensive draft prospects and Callan Foote is one of them. The head of the class seems to be forming around Cole Makar, Miro Heiskanen, Timothy Liljegren, and Juuso Valimaki.
