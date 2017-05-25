Quick Strikes: Yzerman enjoys great relationship between Lightning and Crunch
Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Steve Yzerman discusses the Syracuse Crunch playoff run, the goalie situation next year and the qualities he looks for in players. "We really enjoy working with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC