Quick Strikes: Vasilevskiy earns a 21-save shutout win for Russia

Braydon Coburn deserves more credit for his stellar play, particularly in the 2015 playoffs. "You look at the defensemen the Tampa Bay Lightning had on the roster when they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and Braydon Coburn is not high on the list of guys you would expect to eat a ton of minutes at 5-on-5... Coburn actually got a fairly significant run-out as Hedman's partner at 5-on-5.

