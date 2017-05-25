Memorial Cup semifinal preview: An end to Bolts on Bolts violence

One way or another, there are going to be multiple Lightning prospects playing in the Memorial Cup final in Windsor Sunday afternoon. With the host Spitfires already punching their ticket with a 3-0 record in the round robin, tonight Mathieu Joseph, Bokondji Imama and the Saint John Sea Dogs face off against Anthony Cirelli, Taylor Raddysh, Erik Cernak and the Erie Otters for the chance to play for the Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.