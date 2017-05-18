Memorial Cup for beginners

Memorial Cup for beginners

Welcome to Windsor! The 2017 Memorial Cup is about to begin and it has been a highlight of mine on the hockey schedule for years. The annual tournament crowns the national champion for junior hockey in Canada and this year marks the 99th tournament and we have five Tampa Bay Lightning prospects participating.

