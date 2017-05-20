Lightning trade Imama's rights to LA ...

Lightning trade Imama's rights to LA Kings for 2018 conditional 7th-round pick

According to the NHL , Bokondji Imama, Tampa Bay's 2015 6th-round pick, has had his rights acquired by the LA Kings in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft. The press release states that the trade "is conditioned on the Kings signing Imama to an NHL contract before Thursday's 2 p.m. PT signing deadline."

Chicago, IL

