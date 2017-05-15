Lightning expected to host 2018 All-S...

Lightning expected to host 2018 All-Star Game

8 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning are expected to host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, multiple sources with knowledge of the process tell Yahoo Sports. The deal hasn't been officially announced, but barring a late setback the event will return to Tampa for the first time in 19 years.

