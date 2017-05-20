History on the line for the Pittsburgh Penguins in upcoming Game 7
Pittsburgh Penguins' superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can add to their legacy by making an appearance in their fourth Stanley Cup Final with a victory in Game 7. Photo by: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Exactly one year after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins have the opportunity to repeat history. The Penguins have showed guts, courage, and resilience during this postseason, with constant injuries altering the lineup on a nightly basis.
