Crunch score five unanswered goals to send the Marlies packing

The Syracuse Crunch downed the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday by a score of 6-to-3 to ensure a date with the Providence Bruins in the Eastern Conference Final. As has been the story all season long, with their backs against the wall and a seemingly insurmountable hill in front of them, the home team stormed back to add at least one more chapter to their Cinderella story.

