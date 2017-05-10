Crunch collapse in game three, lose to the Marlies 5-3
Simply put, the Syracuse Crunch were overpowered 5-3 by the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday night at the Ricoh Coliseum. Syracuse entered the contest with seemingly all of the momentum on their side after beating the Marlies soundly in the first two games of the series.
