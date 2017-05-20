2017 Memorial Cup recap: The Erie Ott...

2017 Memorial Cup recap: The Erie Otters open their fight with a win against Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

When Erie Otter coach Kris Knoblauch first spoke to the media at the Memorial Cup, he was confident about the Otters play in the OHL playoffs and upcoming in this weeks tournament. "We had a roller-coaster of a playoff, a lot of highlights, but there was a lot of tough competition we went through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC