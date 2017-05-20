2017 Memorial Cup preview and viewing...

2017 Memorial Cup preview and viewing guide

When the Erie Otters won the J. Ross Robertson Trophy earlier this week, they won the right to represent the OHL at this year's 99th Memorial Cup, taking place in Windsor, Ontario. With that, Lightning fans will have to split their allegiance as Anthony Cirelli and Taylor Raddysh combat Bokondji Imama and Mathieu Joseph of the Saint John Sea Dogs in the tournament.

