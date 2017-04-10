Yzerman: Lightning was 'humbled' by season
Steve Yzerman said there will be roster spots available going into next year, with needs filled internally, through trade or free agency. While there were positives to draw upon in the Lightning's remarkable late-season run, the bottom line is it failed its goal of reaching the playoffs.
