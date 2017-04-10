Yzerman Has Work To Do

Yzerman Has Work To Do

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Raw Charge

Given that the Lightning unfortunately finished outside of the playoff picture upon the conclusion of the 2016-2017 regular season, it is only human to look ahead to bigger and better things. Sarcasm, of course, because frankly, in life, there is nothing better than the Stanley Cup Playoffs-a sixteen-team tournament in which there will be no Nikita Kucherov lighting up the scoresheet like he did in the regular season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC