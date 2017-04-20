Why the 2-Goalie System Just Does Not Work
The two-goalie system has been implemented by a handful of NHL teams in recent seasons, and quite frankly, for the most part, it has not worked out well at all. You see what happened in Detroit between Howard and Mrazek, on the Island, where a 3-way goaltending rotation was terrible, in Florida, where Luongo and Reimer were not been able to keep their team in games , in Carolina, where Lack and Ward continue to serve as gap-stops until Altshuller, Nedelkjovic, or Booth can take the reigns, and especially in Dallas, where Niemi and Lehtonen had been a dumpster fire for the Stars this year-one of the main reasons why they'll be picking in the Top 10 in June.
