What's next for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

The 2016-17 Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a disappointing campaign as they beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 Sunday. They finished 42-30-10 for 94 points and were eliminated on April 8th when the Toronto Maple Leafs had a stunning 5-3, come from behind 3rd period victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.