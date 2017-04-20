Tampa Bay Lightning logo immortalized in Reddit's 'Place' art experiment
Tampa Bay Lightning fans achieved an unlikely feat of cooperation, dedication and patience this week by creating the team's logo as part of the digital tapestry on reddit.com known as Reddit Place . Reddit kicked off the high-profile social art experiment starting on April Fool's Day by announcing Place, which was basically a huge, Microsoft Paint-style digital canvas people could visit and edit for 72 hours.
