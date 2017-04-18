Steve Yzerman still isn't going back to the Detroit Red Wings
It's rather ironic that just 363 days ago, I wrote an article in response to a Detroit Red Wings beat writer suggesting that Detroit should do everything in it's power to get Steve Yzerman back to be their General Manager. After an even more disappointing season than 2015-16 for the Red Wings, the story has come up again via Deadspin.
