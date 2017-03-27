Radulov scores in OT, Canadiens beat ...

Radulov scores in OT, Canadiens beat Lightning 2-1

Alexander Radulov scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Gourde got a goal in his third straight game, coming on a redirection of Victor Hedman's shot tying it at 1 at 11:38 of the third.

