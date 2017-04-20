Quick Strikes: Victor Hedman to play ...

Quick Strikes: Victor Hedman to play for Sweden at IIHF World Championship

12 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

Team Sweden confirms that Victor Hedman will play in the IIHF World Championship. Anton Stralman has also been invited, but is awaiting medical clearance.

