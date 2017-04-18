Quick Strikes: Lightning launch ThunderBot
"The Tampa Bay Lightning 's in-arena virtual assistant has arrived as the organization partnered with Satisfi Labs to launch a customer service artificial intelligence chatbot called 'ThunderBot.' With the collaboration, the Lightning are the first NHL partner for the intelligent engagement platform, which will operate across multiple Lightning channels including web, Lightning text club and NHL and Amalie Arena apps."
