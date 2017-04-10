Quick Strikes: Hedman picks up his 30...

Quick Strikes: Hedman picks up his 300th (and 301st) career points

With another multi-point game Victor Hedman continues his race up the Tampa Bay Lightning record books with a total of 301 career points, passing Brian Bradley for sixth all-time among Lightning players . Reminder: He'll be in Tampa for eight more years.

