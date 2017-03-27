Quick Strikes: Coach Jon Cooper calls Yanni Gourde "a diamond in the rough"
Yanni Gourde scored the fourth goal of his career against the Montreal Canadiens last night. His game-tying goal secured a point for the Tampa Bay Lightning and prompted Jon Cooper to say, "He's a diamond in the rough for us down the stretch no question...His goals are getting us points."
