Quick Strikes: Coach Jon Cooper calls Yanni Gourde "a diamond in the rough"

Yanni Gourde scored the fourth goal of his career against the Montreal Canadiens last night. His game-tying goal secured a point for the Tampa Bay Lightning and prompted Jon Cooper to say, "He's a diamond in the rough for us down the stretch no question...His goals are getting us points."

